Cannabis Testing Market to Record Sturdy Growth by2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Cannabis Testing market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Cannabis Testing market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Competitive Landscape

Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., AB SCIEX LLC, Waters Corporation, Millipore Sigma, Restek Corporation, LabLynx, Inc.(U.S.), Steep Hill Labs, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., SC Laboratories Inc., PharmLabs, LLC, Digipath Labs, Inc., and CannaSafe Analytics are some of the leading companies currently operating in the global cannabis testing market. Expanding their outreach in untapped regions and presenting the usefulness of these tests in order to gain new funding is the primary strategy of these players.

