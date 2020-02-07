Carbamazepine to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Carbamazepine market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Carbamazepine market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Carbamazepine market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst’s while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Carbamazepine market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

competitive landscape in its current scenario, and estimates the future until 2025. The report also takes stock of all the recent developments pertaining to carbamazepine market in order to complete a thorough study.

Global Carbamazepine Market: Overview

Carbamazepine sold under the brand names of Carbatrol, Epitol, Tegretol, Equetro, and TEGretol-XR., is a drug used primarily for the treatment of epilepsy and neuropathic pain. It is also used for schizophrenia as an alternate line of treatment as well as for bipolar disorder. The increasing demand for carbamazepine for the treatment of various types of seizures and bipolar disorders is expected to drive the global carbamazepine market in the next few years.

Carbamazepine is a white or yellowish-white crystalline powder, which is almost odorless. Carbamazepine is tasteless or has a slightly bitter taste. Carbamazepine are available as chewable tablet, suspension, tablet, extended release tablet, and extended release capsule.

Carbamazepine is suitable for the treatment of status epilepticus. Moreover, carbamazepine is utilized in the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia. Carbamazepine is utilized for the pain relief of idiopathic trigeminal and trigeminal neuralgia due to multiple sclerosis and also for the pain relief of idiopathic glossopharyngeal neuralgia. However, carbamazepine is not a simple analgesic and is not suitable to be used for trivial facial pain or headache. Moreover, carbamazepine is used for the treatment of mania and for maintaining the treatment of bipolar affective disorders or to prevent recurrence. However, carbamazepine is not effective in treating absence seizures, myoclonic seizures, and atonic seizures. Also, carbamazepine is not suitable for treating status epilepticus.

The report presents a detailed assessment of the market dynamics, growth trends, and opportunities that will impact the progression of the global carbamazepine market between 2017 and 2025.

The report discuss the vendor landscape of the global carbamazepine market at length. This includes a competitive profile of the key vendors pertaining to their attributes of product specification and portfolio, financial standing, and recent developments. It also includes an analysis of the indices of strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats of these vendors during the forecast period. Finally, the report includes comments and recommendations from industry experts for new and existing players.

Global Carbamazepine Market: Trends and Opportunities

The FDA has approved the medical use of carbamazepine for epilepsy, manic episodes of bipolar disorders, and trigeminal neuralgia. A controlled release formulation about carbamazepine was available by the FDA as of 2014, which provides tentative evidence regarding fewer side effects of the drug.

The dynamic growth of the epilepsy market with the increasing number of cases in the mid-teen age group is presenting lucrative growth opportunities to the carbamazepine market. For instance, in the U.S., the use of newer therapies for epilepsy and bipolar depression has witnessed a fourfold increase. The increasing number of individuals suffering from alcohol withdrawal disorders, central partial diabetes insipidus or water diabetes, and psychotic disorders is also driving the carbamazepine market.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading players in the carbamazepine market are Novartis AG, Jubilant Pharma, Jiangsu Tohope, Shanghai Modern Hasen, Zhejiang Jiuzhou, and Jinan Jinda.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Carbamazepine market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Carbamazepine market?

