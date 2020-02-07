Carbendazim Market to Reach US$ Million at xx% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, TMRR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Carbendazim ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Carbendazim ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Carbendazim ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

Trends and Prospects

The constant striving by the developed countries to maximize the agricultural output from the available arable land is urging several players to invest in the development of effective products. This is the primary factor driving the growth rate in the market. Since carbendazim is also used to protect the stored food, the increase in the effectiveness of fungicides is paramount. Carbendazim is commonly sold along with other fungicides such as triazoles and dithiocarbamates. Conversely, the unforeseen effects of carbendazim on human beings are anticipated to affect the demand to a certain extent.

Global Carbendazim Market: Regional Outlook

The report finds that Europe and North America currently contribute to the maximum demand for carbendazim, although with the surge in agricultural output across the globe and intensifying environmental regulations in developed regions, the demand for carbendazim is expected to significantly increase from the region of Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The primary reason of escalating demand for fungicides in the Asia Pacific countries of China, India, and the region of Latin America is a reflection of constantly increasing population in these parts, which is necessitating a better yield to fulfill the increasing food demand.

The major manufacturers in the global carbendazim market include Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Troy Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Bayer Cropscience AG, E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company and FMC Corporation.

