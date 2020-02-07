Coil Coatings Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Coil Coatings Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Coil Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Coil Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1502&source=atm

Coil Coatings Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Trends

Rapid urbanization and industrialization are the crucial factors that augment the demand for coil coatings. Coil coatings offer protection to equipment from UV radiation, pollution, grit, and variation in temperature, invariably boosting the market growth. In addition, due to its low volatile organic carbon content (VOC), several developed regions demand for coil coatings, thereby supplementing the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing non-residential construction spending worldwide is projected to drive the market.

On the contrary, expensive raw materials required for coil coatings and technology are likely to act as an obstacle for the market growth. Also, rising demand for metal substitutes such as polycarbonates that are highly engineered plastics will add to the market growth woes.

Global Coil Coatings Market: Market Potential

In a recent development, the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance to NEI Corporation on two patent applications – one for an adhesion promoting surface treatment and other for a highly durable hydrophobic coating. These patents will go a long way in enhancing the company’s standing in terms of patents pertaining to abrasion resistant, self-healing, and superhydrophobic coatings. With the grant of seven patents and the introduction of coating product assortments, NEI's intensive efforts to develop and implement practical, multi-functional protective coatings are now finally bearing fruit.

POSCO Coated & Color Steel Co. (C&C), which is involved in the manufacture and sale of coated steel sheets, will multiply its production facilities for color steel sheets. In February 2017, the company announced its decision to establish a Pohang color steel continuous coating facility with an estimated investment of 39 billion won (US$34.08 mn).

Global Coil Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global coil coatings market is led by North America and this region promises to hold its dominant position over the forecast period. The key driver for this region’s growth is the upcoming non-residential construction industry post economic crises. In addition, the demand for automobiles and appliances including dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers, microwave ovens, and dryers in this region is excessively high. All of these require coil coatings, hence furthering the growth of the market.

The strong growth of regional end-user industries has led to the market growth in Asia Pacific. Moreover, industry giants such as The Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel, and PPG Industries, Inc. have shifted their market development efforts towards Asia Pacific in order to meet growing product demand and maximize profits in the region.

Global Coil Coatings Market: Competitive Analysis

The Dow Chemical Company, The Valspar Corporation, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Nippon Paint Co. Ltd are some of the leading players operating in the global coil coatings market.

The global market for coil coatings is highly consolidated. The established participants are always on a look out to improve their reach and provide solutions to global customers through strong global distribution and sales channels.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=1502&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Coil Coatings Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=1502&source=atm

The Coil Coatings Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coil Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Coil Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Coil Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Coil Coatings Market Size

2.1.1 Global Coil Coatings Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Coil Coatings Production 2014-2025

2.2 Coil Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Coil Coatings Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Coil Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Coil Coatings Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Coil Coatings Market

2.4 Key Trends for Coil Coatings Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Coil Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Coil Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Coil Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Coil Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Coil Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Coil Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Coil Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….