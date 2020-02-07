Dietary Fibers Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

The global Dietary Fibers Market was valued at USD 3.36 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.80 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Dietary fibers are essential nutrients that help in digestion and regularizing the bowel movements in human beings and animals. These are indigestible portions of food derived from plants. The major types of dietary fibers are soluble and insoluble. Growing awareness regarding the importance of fiber in everyday meals is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Advantages of dietary fibers in digestion

1.2 Growing demand fiber supplements

1.3 Increase in demand for weight management products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Water reactivity of dietary fibers

2.2 Inconsistent standards and regulations across regions

Market Segmentation:

The global Dietary Fibers Market is segmented on the basis of source, product, application, and region.

1. Global Dietary Fibers Market, by Source:

1.1 Whole Grain Products

1.2 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3 Others

2. Global Dietary Fibers Market, by Product:

2.1 Soluble Dietary Fibers

2.2 Insoluble Dietary Fibers

3. Global Dietary Fibers Market, by Application:

3.1 Food

3.2 Beverages

3.3 Pharmaceuticals

3.4 Others

4. Global Dietary Fibers Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill, Incorporated

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Lonza Group AG

4. Nexira

5. Ingredion Incorporated

6. Du Pont

7. Roquette Freres

8. Tate & Lyle

9. Grain Processing Corporation

10. Grain Millers, Inc.

11. KFSU Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

