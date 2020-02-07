Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2017 – 2025

Global Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

The Drop on Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market can be segmented by the inkjet process as

Thermal DOD

Piezoelectric DOD

The Drop on Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market can be segmented by the material of ink as

Water-based

Alcohol-based

MEK inks Dye-based Pigment-based

Others

The Drop on Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market can be segmented by substrate type as

Corrugated paperboard

Paper

Wood

Fabrics

Plastic

Metal

Rubber

Others

The Drop on Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market can be segmented by the geographical regions as

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market Regional Outlook

The regional market for DOD inkjet printing inks is characterized by the packaging industry and manufacturing sector of the region. North America and Western Europe are the regions with highly developed countries, well-established packaging industry, and huge manufacturing sector. While the manufacturers are advancing towards laser printing for applications in packaging. Thus, Western Europe and North America are expected to contribute to a moderate market share in DOD inkjet printing inks market. A large number of emerging packaging producers of Asia Pacific are expected to result in large and gradually expanding DOD inkjet printing inks market. Latin America and Eastern Europe are progressively inclining in the manufacturing activities, resulting in high opportunity in the regions for DOD inkjet printing inks market.

Drop On Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market Key Players

Some of the key players of Drop on Demand (DOD) Inkjet Printing Inks Market are

Needham Inks Limited

Squid Ink

Tritron GmbH

Wuhan Widoda Co., Ltd.

Pannier Corporation

International Imaging Materials, Inc.

Kao Corporation

