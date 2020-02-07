Duck Meat Market Prevalent Opportunities upto2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Duck Meat market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Duck Meat market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Duck Meat market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Trends and Opportunities

The increase in awareness regarding the medical advantages with respect to the utilization of duck meat is bringing about surge in demand for processed duck meat and fresh duck meat. This is prompting various vendors to enhance their production process to take care of this developing demand. Thus, the buyers are now experiencing the accessibility of an extensive variety of product options in the market. The growth in global production of duck meat to be central point driving the development of the duck meat market. The prominent duck meat delivering nations incorporate France, China, Australia, and the US are to name a few of them.

Global Duck Meat Market: Market Potential

The rise of people turning into vegan and in addition the improvement of lab meat – is foreseen to hamper the global duck meat market in coming years.

One pattern influencing this market is the advancement of lab-grown duck meat. In contrast with usual meat-production methods, this nature-friendly procedure does not include the butchering of animals. This is turning into a huge issue for the meat business, as clean meat will be introduced in the market this year, as indicated by Josh Tetrick, founder at JUST.

Clean meat – otherwise called refined, lab, or bio meat, is produced using animal cells. While it is not exactly vegan, it is bolstered by various vegetarians as a result of its capability to decrease the number of animal butchering for food. While a few makers utilize foetal bovine serum simultaneously, JUST says it won't utilize it in the items it delivers to market.

Various organizations are taking a shot at putting up such product for sale to the public, by the end of 2020, says experts.

Global Duck Meat Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global duck meat market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, after analyzing the future scope of growth for the firms and vendors Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the global duck meat market, with highest amount of share and contribution globally within the forecast period.

Global Duck Meat Market: Vendors Landscape

The global duck meat market is estimated to be highly fragmented owing to several key players dominating the market, both regional and international. The key firms\ offer several products to gain an edge over the competitors. Some of the major firms dominating and operating in the global duck meat market are Charoen Pokphand Foods, New Hope Liuhe, AJC International, Maple Leaf Farms, and Pepe's ducks.

