Flight Simulator Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain2017 – 2025

Flight Simulator Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Flight Simulator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Flight Simulator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Flight Simulator Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

drivers and restraints of the global flight simulator market. It also profiles key players in the market based on various attributes such as business strategies, company overview, financial overview, and recent developments

Global Flight Simulator Market: Trends and Prospects

The global flight simulator market is driven by numerous factors. Flight simulators offer mission critical training programs that guarantee effective aircraft operation, visual systems that offer near real world experience, and cut operational costs. They are also known to save fuel costs and offer high efficiency. In addition, safety operation and flight handling requirements such as situational awareness and skill competency and growing demand for better and effective pilot training are set to boost the demand growth of the market.

On the contrary, on-going operation and maintenance cost and high manufacturing cost coupled with limited physical environment and behavioral reliability associated with simulators are a few of the factors that might limit the growth of global flight simulator market.

The military application segment is projected to hold a major part of the market share, and will continue to lead the market in the said period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the extensive use of military simulators in armed forces training and mission training. However, due to rising demand for commercial pilots, the commercial simulator market will get the desired push, thereby supplementing the growth of this segment over the forecast period. Based on type of flight, the unmanned aircraft segment of the global flight simulator market, will largely contribute to the market share during the forecast period. On account of increasing importance of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in commercial sector as well as defense, this segment is projected to lead the market.

Global Flight Simulator Market: Regional Analysis

The global flight simulator market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is likely to account for a large market share, and is expected to do so in the forecast period. The market growth of this region can be accredited to factors such as early adoption of technology by manufacturers and consumers and strict regulation imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Aviation Regulations for the use of simulator for training purpose.

Due to escalating air traffic, rising demand for new aircraft deliveries, growth of trade & tourism, increase in disposable income of the middle class population in emerging economies such as China and India are some of the crucial factors supplementing the market growth in Asia Pacific. This region is projected to register a strong CAGR in coming years.

Global Flight Simulator Market: Key Players

Fidelity Technologies Corporation, CAE, Cassidian, Boeing, HAVELSAN, Alenia Aeronautica, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and L-3 Link Simulation are some of the key players in the global flight simulator market.

