Flow Meters Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by2017 – 2025

Flow Meters Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Flow Meters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Flow Meters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Flow Meters Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Trends and Opportunities

Up gradation of the existing petroleum refineries and the advancements in waste water treatment plants will provide significant opportunities for growth of the global flow meters market. In the downside, instability associated with flow rates can hamper the market’s trajectory to an extent. Nevertheless, in the coming years, the development of smart meters such as coriolis and ultrasonic flow meters will create lucrative opportunities for enterprises operating in the global flow meters market. Such novel machines are gradually replacing traditional counterparts such as positive displacement flow meters and differential pressure flow meters, thereby creating significant opportunities for the enterprises in the global flow meters market.

Global Flow Meters Market: Key Segments

Rotameters are often touted as the most commonly used flow meters. They provide simple, short, and economical means of measuring flow rates in a fluid system. These devices work on variable area principle, which comprises three elements, vis-à-vis, a float, tapered flow tube, and measurement scale. Among these, floats are made from less dense materials and rises to higher positions in tubes. Due to their designs, floats yield lower flow capacities. Currently numerous types of flow meters are available in the market and they are used to quantify liquid or gas flowing. The report therefore segments the market based on type and studies the factors influencing its growth across these segments.

Flow meters such as turbine flow meter, mechanical flow meter, magnetic flow meter, optical flow meter, coriolis, positive displacement, ultrasonic, thermal mass, vortex, turbine, differential pressure and other are used based on requirement. By end user, waste water treatment and petroleum sector account for the highest demand witnessed in the flow meters market. However, flow meters are also witnessing increasing application in the energy sector. Regionally, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Africa have been exhibiting lucrative opportunities for the global flow meters market.

Global Flow Meters Market: Vendor Landscape

To study the prevalent competitive scenario, the report delves into profiling the leading companies operating in the global flow meters market. It also conducts SWOT analysis on these companies to identify their strengths and weaknesses. The report further provides insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies are forecast to witness over the course of the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Honeywell International Inc., Azbil Corporation, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Badger Meter Inc., Yokogawa Electric Company, ENDRESS + HAUSER AG, Invensys Plc., and Siemens A.G. among others.

The Flow Meters Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

