Future of Car Rental Market Analyzed in a New Study

In 2018, the market size of Car Rental Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Car Rental . This report studies the global market size of Car Rental , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Car Rental Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Car Rental history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018. In global Car Rental market, the following companies are covered: The report segments the market on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), and these have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). In addition, the North American market has been further segmented into the U.S. and the other countries (Canada and Mexico) market. The report also segments the market based on the types of cars, which include luxury cars, executive cars, economy cars, SUV's and MUV's. It also segments the market on the basis of category as local usage, airport, outstation, and others (self drive, event transportation, employee transportation solutions). All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

For better understanding of the car rental market, we have given a detailed analysis of the supply chain. A detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for a better understanding of the intensity of the competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the geographies are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The company profiles are inclusive of the company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of car rental. Some of the major market participants profiled in this report include Enterprise Rent-A-Car, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Inc., EuropCar and Sixt among others.

Car Rental Market: By geography

North America U.S. Others (Canada and Mexico)

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Car Rental Market: By type of car

Luxury Cars

Executive Cars

Economy Cars

SUV\’s

MUV\’s

Car Rental Market: By category

Local Usage

Airport Transport

Outstation

Others (self drive, event transportation, employee transportation solutions)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Car Rental product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Car Rental , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Car Rental in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Car Rental competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Car Rental breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Car Rental market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Car Rental sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.