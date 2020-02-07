Global Premium Cosmetics Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

Premium Cosmetics Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Premium Cosmetics Market Size study, by Product, Distribution Channel and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Premium Cosmetics Market is valued approximately at USD 119.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Premium Cosmetics are made of innovative ingredients to suit every skin tone with a natural alliance of art that enhance the creativity, virtuosity and quality of products. The consumers consciousness about appearance and rising adoption of healthy and natural cosmetic products has driven the growth of premium cosmetics market. Moreover, growing awareness for skin care as well as premium ingredients and their positive effect on the skin, increasing demand for anti-aging products and long-lasting makeup will boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to Cosmetics Europe, the personal care association, around 500 million consumers use cosmetics and personal care products in Europe every day to protect their health and enhance their well-being and boost their self-esteem. Additionally, the cosmetic and personal care industry in Europe brings around USD $ 32.01 billion in added value to the European economy annually. Further, Premium Cosmetics is also utilized for reducing the problems such as age spots, acne, and pigmentation. These applications are likely to impel the demand for Premium Cosmetics over the forecast period. However, growth of men’s grooming industry is anticipated to create opportunities for the growth of global Premium Cosmetics market during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4911677-global-premium-cosmetics-market-size-study-by-product

The regional analysis of global Premium Cosmetics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to increasing women workforce and rising disposable income of middle-class population. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, rising awareness towards healthy as well as natural ingredients products, growing penetration of social media and internet and implementation of various advancements in Premium Cosmetics industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Premium Cosmetics Market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Coty

Estée Lauder

L’Oréal

LVMH

Shiseido

Chanel

Dior Beauty

Elizabeth Arden Inc.

Kao Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Skincare

Haircare

Makeup

Fragrance

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016,2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Premium Cosmetics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Premium Cosmetics Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Premium Cosmetics Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Premium Cosmetics Market Type Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Premium Cosmetics Market, by Product

Chapter 6. Global Premium Cosmetics Market, by Distribution Channel

Chapter 7. Global Premium Cosmetics Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4911677-global-premium-cosmetics-market-size-study-by-product

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)