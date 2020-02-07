Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Products to Bolster the Growth of the Composite Repairs Market 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Composite Repairs market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Composite Repairs market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Composite Repairs market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Composite Repairs market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

competitive landscape. The report also profiles major players in the global composite repairs market based on various attributes such as company overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Composite Repairs Market: Key Trends

Composites are presently being used in luxury cars or high-end racing cars. However, they are also slowly entering the mainstream passenger cars market. Due to urbanization, the ever-growing demand for automobiles has increased manifold. High and constant demand for automobiles has, in turn, led to the growth of the global composite repairs market. In addition, the use of composites in mass transit is a key factor driving the use of composite repairs in the automotive and transportation segment of the global composite repairs market. Moreover, the new and advanced commercial aircrafts such as Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350 and A380 are expansively using composites in airframes, thereby pushing the growth of the market.

There are several materials in the pipeline that are being considered for testing, or are still in the research and development stage, and waiting to be launched. They in turn will give stiff competition to the existing composites, thereby limiting the market growth in the years to come. There are various self-healing composites such as lost wax process, hollow fibers, and Sheffield solid-state healing that can change shape on their own, detect damage, and protect themselves from lighting. These are the materials that are likely to pose a threat to the growth of global composite repairs market.

Global Composite Repairs Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global composite repairs market can be classified into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to exceed other regions and become a large market share holder for composites in the near future. The demand is growing owing to increased expenditure in the aerospace industry. Moreover, two of the most populated countries of Asia Pacific – China and India – are investing majorly in wind energy. The governments of the said countries are focusing on the generation of clean energy by installing wind turbines. The APAC composite repairs market is also receiving an impetus from the defense industry. In order to increase value-added manufacturing activity, the governments in several Southeast Asian countries are concentrating on maintenance, repair, and operations

(MRO) industries and aircraft parts manufacturing as part of their economic development strategy.

Global Composite Repairs Market: Key Players

The global composite repairs market is highly fragmented. Some of the key players in the market are Fibrwraps, Lufthansa Technik AG, Total Wind Group A/S, Air France KLM E&M, HAECO, UpWind Solution, Technical Wind Services, Citadel Technologies, Milliken Infrastructure, T.D. Williamson, West Systems, WR composites, and Concrete Repairs Ltd.

