Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Road Safety Market 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Road Safety market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Road Safety market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Road Safety market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst’s while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Purchase the report at a discounted price! Offer expires in 24 hours!

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=770&source=atm

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Road Safety market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

competitive landscape is fragmented.

Depending upon the different solutions for road safety available, the global market can be classified into automatic license plate recognition, red light enforcement, incident detection system, speed enforcement, and bus lane compliance, among others. Among them, the red light enforcement segment and the automatic license plate segment shows maximum promise.

Based on the type of service, the global road safety market can be segmented again into professional services and management services. Professional services is comprised of training, support, and maintenance, consulting and system integration, and risk assessment and analysis. Of these, the consulting and system integration services is forecasted to gain the most in the near future and also account for maximum market share.

Global Road Safety Market: Trends and Opportunities

Majorly boosting growth in the global road safety market is the massive spending on roadways, including highways and bridges, tunnels and urban roads across the globe. Another crucial growth driver is the rising prevalence of road accidents on account of more vehicles plying on the roads. Speeding or rash driving with utter disregard for rules mostly result in accidents. Efforts to stem them has led to the swift uptake of road safety devices and systems such as the automatic license plate recognition solution. Automatic license plate recognition, for example, is easy to install and has functionalities such as video cameras, speed calculation, and alarms to monitor vehicles.

Red light enforcement is anticipated to contribute the most to the global market for road safety. This is because red light enforcement is easy to install and comparatively cheaper. Additionally, with the emergence of smart cities and increased safety measures adopted by governments, the red lights will see further demand.

The smart city initiatives by various governments has dramatically upped the need for advanced infrastructure development and new technologies such as incident response systems, driver assistance systems, vehicle lane enforcement systems, automatic number plate recognition systems.

Global Road Safety Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global market for road safety are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America, among them, holds a leading position due to the early adoption of the latest cutting-edge technologies and the presence of a host of solution providers in the region. In the years ahead, however, Asia Pacific is slated overtake all other regions in terms of growth rate on account of the stellar economic growth and various government initiatives to bolster road safety in the region. Countries of Australia, India, China, and Philippines, for instance, have undertaken major initiatives to better strategic planning, agency capability, and evaluation of road safety projects. Alongside Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa is forecasted to offer good growth opportunities for players too in the near future.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present a detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global market for road safety, the report profiles companies such as Swarco AG, American Traffic Solutions, Kapsch AG, Jenoptik, Motorola Solutions, Inc., and Redflex.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=770&source=atm

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Road Safety market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Road Safety market?

Why Choose TMRR?

Strong expertise in creating faultless market reports

Round the clock customer service

Seamless after-sales support

We provide tailor-made reports as per our client’s requirements

Data collected from highly reliable and credible primary and secondary sources

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=770&source=atm