High Pressure Seals Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Drivers and Restraints

The use of high pressure seals for a wide range of end-users such as helical shafts, heavy industry, paper machinery, gearboxes, machine shafts, pumps, and working rolls for hot and cold rolling mills is majorly driving the global high pressure seals market. Amongst the several end-use industries, oil and gas account for the largest share of the market and is expected to retain the largest market share in the coming years. In the oil and gas industry, high pressure seals are used across upstream, downstream, and midstream segments. Pipe couplings, compressors, valves, and hydraulic pumps are some of the products fitted with high pressure seals for use in the oil and gas industry.

However, the growth of this market is challenged due to certain factors. The increasing use of seal-less pumps and the use of renewable sources for power generation are restraining the growth of this market.

Global High Pressure Seals Market: Regional Outlook

The regional segments into which the global high pressure seals market can be divided are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific stood as the dominant market for high pressure seals in the recent past and is expected to be the fastest growing market until the end of the forecast period. In this region, China is expected to hold the largest market share, while India is expected to register the fastest growth rate until the end of the forecast period in 2025.

Global High Pressure Seals Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies that operate in the global market for high pressure seals are SKF AB, Flowserve Corporation, Eagle Burgmann, Ekato Holding GmbH, Jet Seals, James Walker, Dupont, John Crane, Aesseal, American High Performance Seals, FP Paris, Seal House, and others. The report discusses the vendor landscape of the global high pressure seals market throwing light on the key growth strategies adopted by key vendors. Development of innovative products, partnerships, strategic alliances, and collaborations are some of the strategies adopted by top companies to increase their market share and distribution network in this market.

Global High Pressure Seals Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

