Human Microbiome Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2027

companies profiled in the report include AOBiome LLC, Osel, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Second Genome, uBiome, Inc., Metabiomics Corp., Rebiotix, Inc., and Vedanta Biosciences.

The global human microbiome market has been segmented as follows:

Global Human Microbiome Diagnostics Market, by Indication

Gastrointestinal and Metabolic Disorders

Women’s Health

Cancer

Others

Global Human Microbiome Diagnostics Market, by Technology

16s rRNA Sequencing

Metagenomic Sequencing

Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Therapeutic Area

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Women’s Health

Skin Disorders

Others

Global Human Microbiome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



