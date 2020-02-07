Increasing Demand for Baby Sanitary products Market to Push Market Revenue Growth During 2016 – 2024

Baby sanitary products refer to baby hygiene products such as disposable diapers, wipes and night bed mats. Companies are innovating a huge varieties on baby sanitary products; however baby disposable diapers remain the largest segment in terms of demand among other products.

The baby sanitary products can be segmented into four major product types as disposable diapers, wipes, pull-ups and others. Others segment include products such as night bed mats, disposable night underpants. The market can also be segmented geographically into North America, APAC, Europe and RoW regions.

The baby sanitary products market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with a single digit increase in CAGR from 2013 to 2019. There is a considerable increase in the baby sanitary products market due to growing population and greater disposable income in emerging countries.

The key drivers of this market are increasing disposable income in emerging countries and increased birth rate in countries such as Brazil, India, China and Mexico among others. People’s concern about their kid’s hygiene, safety and health is increasing and thus they spend huge amount on their sanitary care in these countries . Some of the restraining factors could be affordability and regulations on manufacturing of such products (licensing among others ). Moreover Other factors such as ill effects on continuous usage of these products on babies also restrain people from using these products.

Major distribution channel for baby sanitary products are supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, medical stores and convenience stores. Advertising and promotions of these products are increasing awareness among large population and all this will result into increased sales in coming years.

