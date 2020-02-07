Lathe Machine Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of Lathe Machine Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lathe Machine .
This report studies the global market size of Lathe Machine , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Lathe Machine Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Lathe Machine history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Lathe Machine market, the following companies are covered:
DMTG
DMG Mori
Yamazaki Mazak
Okuma
Samsung Machine Tools
Strojimport
Hurco
JTEKT Toyoda Americas
Ajax Machine Tools
Haas Automation
HMT Machine Tools
American Machine Tools
Heavy Engineering
Doosan Machine Tools
Hangzhou Datian CNC Machine Tool
Ace Micromatic
Batliboi
Nakamura-Tome Precision Industry
Hyundai Wia Machine Tools
Jinn Fa Machine
Bolton
Jarng Yeong Enterprise
EMCO
Victor Machinery Solutions
Kent Industrial
Jyoti CNC Automation
Feeler
Chiah Chyun Machinery
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
by Type
Vertical lathes
Horizontal lathes
by Operation
Conventional lathes
CNC lathes
Segment by Application
Automotive
General machinery
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Lathe Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lathe Machine , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lathe Machine in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Lathe Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Lathe Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Lathe Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lathe Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.