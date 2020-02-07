Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Temporary Power Market 2018 – 2028

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, TMRR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Temporary Power ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Temporary Power ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Temporary Power ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the global temporary power market can be attributed to the rising demand for energy due to a rise in the number of planned events, growing infrastructural and construction activities, and the dearth of electricity supply. The less turnaround time and dearth of power infrastructure are also expected to bolster the growth of the market over the coming years. Vendors can gain from the declining power generation cost, growth potential in developing countries, and obsolete power plants. However, the market is likely to face challenges from the strict emission norms, rising focus on renewable energy, payment issues, and an upsurge in T&D expenditure.

Poor grid infrastructure leads to regular blackouts, thus giving rise to the requirement for rental power. The oil & gas industry is expected to account for a significant share in the market over the coming years. Rising industrialization and the increasing demand for incessant power supply by industries are anticipated to drive the growth of the temporary power market during the forecast period. The temporary power market can also be classified based on fuel type such as gas, diesel, and other generators. The demand for diesel generators is anticipated to escalate over the coming years, as they are employed in a broad range of applications across several sectors.

Global Temporary Power Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America are likely to emerge as prominent market owing to the need for capacity expansion due to growing power demand. Poor grid infrastructure, and low electrification rate are also expected to bode well for the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Global Temporary Power Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading companies are Aggreko PLC, Ashtead Group Plc, APR Energy Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Speedy Hire, Cummins Inc., United Rentals, and Hertz Corporation.

