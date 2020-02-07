Mounting Prices of Coupled With Onset of Cost-effective Alternatives to Fuel the Growth of the String Inverter Market 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global String Inverter Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the String Inverter market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in String Inverter technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the String Inverter market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The market study bifurcates the global String Inverter market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Segmentation

The global string inverter market can be segmented on the basis of end-user, system type, power rating, phase, and geography. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into the segments of commercial and industrial, residential, and utilities. Utilities is expected to be the largest end-user due to the increasing solar power production. On the basis of system type, on-grid is expected to dominate the global string inverter market until the end of the forecast period. Based on power rating, the market can be divided into 10 kW, 11-40 kW, 41-80 kW, and above 80 kW. Amongst these, the 41-80 kW segment is expected to lead the market as they are compact and light weight, thus provide enhanced design flexibility for PV plants of varied sizes and provide higher level of protection and enhanced durability in harsh outdoor environments.

On the basis of phase, single-phase and three-phase are the segments of the market; of the two, three-phase is expected to lead the market due to the increasing installation of solar power systems in utilities in China, Japan, and other European countries.

Global String Inverter Market: Regional Outlook

The global string inverter market can be divided into the regional segments of the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the dominant position in the global market during the forecast period due to government initiatives for solar power generation, incentives such as feed-in-tariffs, policy support, and tenders and competitive bidding. On the other hand, the Americas is expected to be the fastest growing string inverter market among other regions.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies that operate in the global string inverter market are KACO New Energy GmbH, ABB Limited, Ningbo Ginlong Technologies, Fronius International GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Delta Energy Systems GmbH, Chint Power Systems Co. Ltd., Samil Power Co. Ltd, and SMA Solar Technology.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global String Inverter market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the String Inverter market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the String Inverter market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the String Inverter market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the String Inverter market

