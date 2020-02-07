Multiple R&D Projects in the Pipeline to Boost the Growth of the Specialty Polyamides Market 2017 – 2025

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, TMRR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Specialty Polyamides ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Specialty Polyamides ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Specialty Polyamides ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

According to the findings of the report, the value of the global “Specialty Polyamides ” market in 2018 was ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) and expected to attain a value of ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) by the end of 2029. In addition, the report reveals that the global “Specialty Polyamides ” market is likely to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Some of the leading companies profiled in the market study include:

Segmentation

The key segments meticulously studied in the research report are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will be a prominent market throughout the forecast period. The robust growth of the end-user industries such as automotive, electronics and semiconductors, and consumer goods is driving the demand for specialty polyamides in the region. The improving economic conditions in emerging countries is also fuelling the growth of the region.

Countries such as Korea, Japan, China, and Taiwan are likely to be the major contributors to the growth of the region. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the region is expected to register a healthy growth during the same span. In Rest of the World region, countries including Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil will be sights of high growth rate during the review period.

Global Specialty Polyamides Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global specialty polyamides market are allocating sizeable funds in the research and development of superior products with high quality and extended durability in order to expand their presence in the market. Manufacturers are focusing towards developing innovative and customized products that are in line with customer requirements. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Solvay S.A., Radici Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and INVISTA.

