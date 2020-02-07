Multiple R&D Projects in the Pipeline to Boost the Growth of the Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market 2018 – 2028

Study on the Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market

According to the report, owing to the growing demand for wind turbine operations and maintenance, significant advances in Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market.

Some of the questions related to the Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market addressed in the report are:

With the growing demand for product 1 in region 2, how are market players aligning their activities to fulfil the demand? Which region has the most favorable regulatory policies to conduct business

in the current Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market?

How has technological advances influenced the Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market? At present, which company has the highest market share in the Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market? What is the most lucrative sales and distribution channel used by market players in the global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market?

The market study bifurcates the global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Key Trends

The rising number of aging wind turbines emerges as a considerable potential for the growth of the market. The increasing downpour of funds from financial institutions and public and private investors has also been playing a significant role in the expansion of the market. On the other hand, insufficient number of skilled personnel, coupled with increasing costs of logistics, remains a key concern restricting the growth of the market. However, the growing demand for offshore wind turbines across the globe is likely to materialize into fresh opportunities.

Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market: Market Potential

A number of market players have been offering diverse services with a view to make a mark in the global market for wind turbine operations and maintenance. For instance, Scotland-based SgurrEnergy announced the provision of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, as a part of its inspection services. Detailed and accurate assessments of wind turbines can be obtained through these drones, which are fitted with cameras, with four times quicker inspections than traditional methods, claims the company. This new approach has not only reduced downtime, but also has prevented the risks faced by inspection personnel.

The increasing number of approvals and new projects is preparing the ground for a rising demand for wind turbine operations and maintenance. In March 2017, for example, the Scottish government approved the installation of eight 6-megawatt wind turbines off the coast of Aberdeen, towards the northeast. The state of Maryland in the U.S. will witness the installation of a new offshore wind plant, encouraging greater adoption of wind energy in the country. The U.K. has also been keeping pace with the developments, with the installation of a 400-MW offshore wind farm, off the Sussex coast throughout 2017. The Rampion project will be developed by E.on, who has partnered with Canada-based Enbridge Inc. and the UK Green Investment Bank plc.

Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global market for wind turbine operations and maintenance has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Countries such as India, China, Spain, France, Germany, Scotland, and Brazil are some of the prominent users of wind energy and are therefore likely to account for a considerable share in the market. In the U.S., favorable government policies are backing the growth of the market. For instance, in 2013, a legislation that permits energy companies to transfer the costs of offshore wind credits to ratepayers was approved. Asia Pacific is a market with vast potential, with India and China being major contributors aiding the expansion of the market.

Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for wind turbine operations and maintenance are Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technologies, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Upwind Solutions, Inc, GE Wind Turbine, Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd., Nordex SE, Enercon GmbH, Siemens Wind Power GmbH, and Suzlon Group. A number of firms have been focusing on mergers and acquisitions to extend their presence across new regions.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market

