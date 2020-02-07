Network Forensics Market Future Demand and Growth Analysis2018 – 2028

Network Forensics Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Network Forensics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Network Forensics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

competitive landscape is the espousal of strategic partnerships and collaborations. For example, a leading industrial cyber security company offering cyber solutions to OT infrastructures, CyberX, announced its partnership with T-Systems and Deutsche Telekom in April 2017. The common objective of these companies is to ensure that critical industrial infrastructures are unaffected by advanced cyber-attacks. T-Systems, a major subsidiary of Deutsche Telecom, caters to prominent IT service providers such as Royal Dutch Shell, Daimler, BP, and Volkswagen.

Global Network Forensics Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe can be the key segments of the global market for network forensics. North America might emerge as the largest market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The existence of a large number of market players in this region will assist growth. The presence of innumerable small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia Pacific is likely to catalyze growth in the region. The need to protect critical data from advanced persistent threats (ATPs) in highly industrialized nations such as the U.S., Germany, Russia, China, India, Singapore, Australia, France, Italy, and Spain can spawn the growth of the market.

Global Network Forensics Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the global market for network forensics are Symantec Corporation, NIKSUN, IBM Corporation, EMC RSA, NETSCOUT Systems, Viavi Solutions, FireEye, LogRhythm, Savvius, and Cisco Systems.

Strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions have been adopted by several market players in order to cater to the needs of a larger clientele. For instance, Demisto, Inc., a company innovating security operations technology and ProtectWise TM, a firm that offers unlimited forensic exploration, pervasive visibility, and automated threat detection, entered a strategic partnership in March 2017.

