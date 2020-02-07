Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis during 2018-2025

Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market to reach USD 213.1 million by 2025.Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market valued approximately USD 97.3 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising aging population, increasing patients of eye diseases, growing adoption of teleophthalmology and lack of ophthalmologists are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market.

However, implementation of PACS is expensive, any fault in the system can result in images lost, extra training is required to work on PACS and these drawbacks hinder the growth of the Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market. The Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) refers to a computer system that captures, stores and displays medical images. These electronic images and reports are transmitted digitally. It reduces storage cost and provides convenient access to images from multiple systems. Integrated PACS has several benefits such as ease of establishment and use, reliability, data security and cost-effectiveness. The PACS provides; better manipulation and analysis of an image, efficient data management and transport images if necessary via portable media which saves the time of technical and clinical staff, saves printing costs and reduces waiting time for patients. These benefits are main reasons for adoption of PACS and thus driving the growth in Ophthalmology PACS market.

The regional analysis of Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Delivery Model:

*On-Premise Model

*Web/Cloud-Based Models

By Type:

*Integrated PACS

*Standalone PACS

By End Use:

*Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS)

*Hospitals

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Topcon Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering, Sonomed Escalon, Visbion, EyePACS, IBM Corporation (Merge Healthcare), VersaSuite, Medical Standard, ScImage, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon Usa, Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

