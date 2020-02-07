Plastic Pipes Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2029

Global Plastic Pipes market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Pipes .

market taxonomy of the global plastic pipes market breaks down the market into various segments and sub-segments to help the report audience understand this vast and dynamic market in a comprehensive manner.

By Material Type

Plastic Pipe PVC cPVC PE HDPE LDPE PP ABS Fiberglass



By Applications

Liquid Conduits

Gas Conduits

Others

By End Use Industry

Building and Construction

Oil and Gas

Water Use and Withdrawal

Agriculture

Chemicals

Electrical and Telecommunications

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Report Overview

This report deciphers the vast market of plastic pipes globally and considers the various applications of plastic pipes. The various applications of plastic pipes covered in this report include their use in building and construction, oil and gas, water use and withdrawal, agriculture, chemicals and electrical & telecom. Various applications of plastic pipes are discussed in this comprehensive report and the market for each of these segments is discussed in detail, regionally as well as globally. In addition, the use of plastic pipes as liquid conduits, gas conduits and electrical conduits is also discussed in detail in this report.

Report Inclusions

This report is divided into four distinct parts. The first part consists of the introduction to the plastic pipes market. The next section consists of the global plastic pipes market analysis and forecast by material type, by applications, by end use industry and by region. The third part consists of the regional plastic pipes market analysis and forecast. The last section of the report highlights the competitive landscape of the global plastic pipes market and gives the list of the important players operating in this lucrative market.

In the introduction section, the pertinent market numbers about the global plastic pipes market are given along with the CAGR for the forecast period of 2016-2024. The introduction also contains an executive summary of this detailed report through which the report audience can have a cursory glance at this vast market. Also, information about the plastic pipes market volume analysis is also given in this section. The regional average pricing analysis for the year 2015 is also mentioned here. Information about the value chain analysis of the global plastic pipes market is also given in this section of the report. An important section of the report is the market dynamics of the global plastic pipes market. The market dynamics section lists the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that are applicable in the global plastic pipes market and discusses in detail the factors that are encouraging the growth of this market and the factors that are hampering the growth of this market. The various trends governing the global plastic pipes market – both long term and short term – are also discussed in this part of the report.

The next section of the report contains the regional plastic pipes market analysis and forecast as well as important information about the market such as the BPS analysis, year-on-year growth rates, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness analysis of the global plastic pipes market. The last part of the report contains the competitive landscape of the global plastic pipes market. This part constitutes information of the various leading companies in the global plastic pipes market. The competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global plastic pipes market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the global plastic pipes market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented.

