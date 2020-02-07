Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Countries to Bolster the Growth of the Zika Virus Vaccines Market 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Zika Virus Vaccines Market

Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of active Zika virus infection is the foremost factor augmenting the global Zika virus vaccine market. The increasing incidence of Zika fever is fuelling the development of potent vaccines. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding the virus is stimulating the adoption of these vaccines.

Furthermore, Zika virus infection can be transmitted from an infected mother to her fetus. In such a case, infants are born with microcephaly and other related birth defects. The Brazilian authorities state that since 2014, more than 1,638 babies in the country are born with microcephaly. Thus, the alarming rise of infection is creating a soaring need for vaccines for the prevention and treatment of Zika-linked birth defects. However, in November 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Zika virus infection is no longer an epidemic and is anticipated to be less prevalent in the near future, which in turn is limiting the global Zika virus vaccines market in realizing its utmost potential.

Global Zika Virus Vaccines Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the segments methodically examined in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The Rest of the World region will be a prominent market throughout the forecast period. The widening base of patients suffering from Zika virus infection is the primary factor driving the demand for their vaccines in the region. At present, Brazil is reported to have the highest number of infected individuals, closely trailed by Columbia and Venezuela.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR during the same period. The high prevalence of mosquito-borne illness and the improving healthcare infrastructure are promoting the development of Zika virus vaccines. The increasing awareness among populace regarding the infection caused by the virus is also triggering the demand for these vaccines.

Global Zika Virus Vaccines Market: Competitive Landscape

The global Zika virus vaccines market is capital intensive nature and is, therefore, dominated by large pharmaceutical firms across the world. Some of the prominent players are Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Immunovaccine Inc., NewLink Genetics Co., Bharat Biotech International Ltd., GeneOne Life Science Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Hawaii Biotech Inc. These players are pouring hefty funds into the development of effective and reliable vaccines in order to expand their consumer base and stay relevant in the market.

