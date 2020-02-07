R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Flexible Battery Market Between 2017 – 2025

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, TMRR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Flexible Battery ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Flexible Battery ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Flexible Battery ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

According to the findings of the report, the value of the global “Flexible Battery ” market in 2018 was ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) and expected to attain a value of ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) by the end of 2029. In addition, the report reveals that the global “Flexible Battery ” market is likely to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Drivers and Restraints

The rising emphasis of leading players on miniaturization of electronic devices and the rising demand for wearable electronics are some of the key players anticipated to fuel the global flexible battery market in the next few years. In addition, the growing demand for flexible and thin batteries from the electronic devices industry is expected to encourage the growth of the global flexible battery market throughout the forecast period.

On the flip side, the need for high initial investment and the lack of standardization in the market are considered to restrict the growth of the global flexible battery market in the coming years. Moreover, the creation of flexible lithium ion batteries and the unavailability of material, which is likely to offer sufficient power supply are projected to as major challenges for players operating in the global market.

Global Flexible Battery Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global market for flexible batteries can be categorized on the basis of geography in order to offer a strong understanding of the overall market. The key segments of the global market include the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Among these, North America is likely to witness strong growth throughout the forecast period. The increasing popularity of wearable electronics in developed economies is one of the key factors anticipated to supplement the growth of the North America flexible battery market in the next few years.

On the contrary, Asia Pacific is projected to register a progressive growth rate in the forecast period. The growing demand from China and India, owing to the increasing number of consumer electronics production units is predicted to contribute towards the development of Asia Pacific market. The growing focus of key players on technological developments in the consumer electronics and smart packaging sectors and the rising demand for wearable devices are boosting the demand for flexible battery in Asia Pacific market for flexible batteries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The global market for flexible batteries is extremely competitive in nature and is predicted to witness an entry of a large number of players throughout the forecast period. Some of the key players operating in the global market are Cymbet Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., Brightvolt Inc., NEC Energy Solutions Inc., Solicore Inc., Samsung sdi Co., Ltd, Ultralife Corp., STMicroelectronics, Apple Inc., Panasonic Corp., Nokia Technologies, Front Edge Technology, Inc, and Enfucell OY Ltd.

The research study has offered a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the global flexible battery market. Additionally, the profiles of the leading players, along with their inception details, financial status, and SWOT analysis have been provided in the research report. The recent developments, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions in the global flexible battery market have been discussed in the scope of the study.

