Soaring Demand for Clean-label Food Products to Trigger the Growth of the Metal Replacement Market 2017 – 2025

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Metal Replacement market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the key segments studied in the report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will account for a substantial share in the market throughout the forecast period, with China being a major contributor. The growing investments by automobile giants, increasing manufacturing capacities, and the flourishing growth of the construction industry are contributing to the growth of the region. The increasing focus towards the development of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is also spurring the demand for metal replacement materials in the region.

Europe and North America are estimated to rise at a sluggish growth rate during the same period. These regions have not recovered entirely from the economic downturn, which in turn is adversely affecting the demand for metal replacing materials in key end-user industries.

Global Metal Replacement Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global metal replacement market are SGL Group, Solvay SA, Celanese Corporation, Owens Corning Corporation, and BASF SE. Enterprises are focusing on research and development activities to introduce new products and stay relevant in the market. The established distribution network and wide market reach are providing a competitive edge to the key players in the market. They also have large technical capabilities that facilitate existing product upgradation for new applications.

