Soaring Demand for Clean-label Food Products to Trigger the Growth of the Non-PVC IV Bags Market 2017 – 2025

Segmentation

From a geographical standpoint, the report segments the global non-PVC IV bags market into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will account for a substantial cumulative share throughout the review period. The increasing stringency of regulatory bodies towards patient safety along with the rising adoption of novel medical devices is driving the growth of the regions. Moreover, stringent norms for disposal of PVC materials are propelling the demand for non-PVC IV bags in these regions.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, will exhibit a noteworthy CAGR during the same period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of several fast-developing economies, including India and China. The improving healthcare infrastructure and booming medical tourism industry in these economies are fuelling the growth of the overall region. Besides this, the rising environmental concerns and growing foreign direct investments are playing a vital role in the growth of APAC.

Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the key participants in the global non-PVC IV bags market are Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co. Ltd, PolyCine GmbH, RENOLIT, Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co. Ltd., Kraton Corporation, Cryovac Inc. (Sealed Air), Shanghai Solve Care Co. Ltd., and ANGIPLAST PVT. LTD.

