Thailand Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2027

Key players in the Thailand water pump market include Grundfos, KSB AG, Kirloskar Brothers Limited and Ebara Corporation. Global players such as Grundfos, Sulzer Ltd., and Flowserve Corporation focus on research and development initiatives to introduce innovative products in order to attain sustainable advantages over the competition.

These market players also focus on expanding their regional presence through mergers and acquisitions. Water pump manufacturers in Thailand usually sell their products through distributors, who account for approximately 80% sales share as compared to 20% share via direct sales. Global and regional players in the Thailand water pump market focus on entering into long-term tie-ups with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and distributors. Chinese players lay emphasis on tie-ups with retailers to enhance customer reach.

The Thailand water pump market is segmented into:

Thailand water pump, by Pump Type

Submersible Water Pump

Mono bloc Water Pump

Thailand water pump, by End-use Application

Domestic

Agriculture

Industrial Chemical Power Oil & Gas Pharmaceuticals Food and Beverage Others



Thailand water pump, byPump Capacity

Up to 3HP

3–5HP

5–10HP

10–15HP

15–20HP

20–30HP

Thailand water pump Market, by Region

Northern Thailand

Northeastern Thailand

Central & Eastern Thailand

Southern Thailand

