Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market is Anticipated to Attain a Market Value of US$XX by the End of 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market.

The market study bifurcates the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Key Trends

The emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has brought about the development of advanced VFD technologies that make fans, pumps, ACs, and other devices smarter. Effecting efficiency, these devices can boost the production rate via fewer errors. Lower maintenance costs and high lifespan of equipment that deploy variable frequency drives are some other benefits of these devices.

As these devices are capable of significantly reducing energy costs, consequently bringing down the cost of production, the demand for variable frequency drives will increase substantially. Moreover, as no other method of AC electric motor control can harmonize the speed of the motor with the load requirement, the market will witness a further impetus.

On the other hand, vulnerability of smart variable frequency drives to cyber-attacks might impede the growth of the market. However, the impact of this restraint will be nullified by the emergence of cutting-edge VFD technologies.

Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market: Market Potential

Product innovations, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships are being increasingly adopted by a number of market players. For instance, in March 2016, Ideal Power Inc. announced the successful testing and demonstration of its new variable frequency drive that uses its patented Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA). The new VFDs are apt at controlling the speed of electric motors used across numerous products such as conveyor motors, pumps, HVAC blowers and compressors, and cranes.

Similarly, in July 2016, a new family of VFDs for pumps that supply continuous water pressure throughout the selected location was introduced by Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market: Regional Outlook

The changing regulatory policies and new legislations in different countries of Europe have been fuelling the market in this region. The North America market is expected to hold a major share of the global market thanks to the deployment of VFDs across several industries such as HVAC, packaging, pumping, and machinery equipment. Initiatives aimed at the reduction of carbon emissions and energy footprint by regions such as California have also been aiding growth.

The expeditious growth in infrastructure and urbanization backed by the propitious industrial development in several countries of Asia Pacific are likely to station the region at the fore during the forecast period. Latin America appears to be the fastest growing region. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is also slated for considerable expansion.

Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market: Competitive Analysis

Several manufacturers are receiving orders for their variable frequency drives. For instance, in March 2017, WE Tech Solutions, a prominent provider of energy efficient solutions, received an order for its permanent magnet shaft generator solution from the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSS). Likewise, Simark Controls Ltd., a leading supplier of hybrid power solutions to the mobile and stationary power generation markets, entered an agreement with an oil producer based in Alberta under which it will deliver its variable frequency drive systems to the oil producer.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for variable frequency drive market are WEG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves, Emerson Electric Co., and Danfoss.

