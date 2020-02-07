Vocal Biomarker Market: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast 2018 to 2027

The detailed market study published by FMR unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Vocal Biomarker Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Vocal Biomarker Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Vocal Biomarker Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2018 to 2027 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Vocal Biomarker across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Vocal Biomarker Market during the assessment period 2018 to 2027.

Virtual Private Assistants Enabling Voice-based Emotion Detection

Current digital world is making rapid transformations in the way people interact with technology and one another, with virtual private assistants taking on a personalized experience. As virtual private assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa become more popular & useful and smarter, developers are focusing on providing them with additional tools that enable recognizing emotions. A prime example of such development is the cloud-based API engine by Beyond Verbal, which integrates with the virtual private assistants (VPAs).

The aim of Beyond Verbal’s project is to enhance the sensitivity of one’s connected home. Focus of this cloud-based API engine is directed toward eliminating VPAs’ emotional blind spots, given that the vocal intonations in human communication represent 35-40% of emotions conveyed. Future developments of vocal biomarkers is likely to enable VPAs analyze voice for the specific health conditions, providing unique insights into remote health monitoring and personalized tech.

A recently compiled report of Fact.MR envisages the global vocal biomarker market to record a spectacular 23.3% CAGR between the forecast period 2018 and 2027. Revenues from global sales of vocal biomarkers are foreseen to surpass US$ 390 Mn by 2027-end. Beyond Verbal, Sonde Health, IBM Corporation, and other leading participants operating in the global vocal biomarker market have been profiled and analyzed in detail in the report.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

