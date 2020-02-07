Worldwide Analysis on ECG Devices Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025

The “ECG Devices Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

ECG Resting System

ECG Holter Monitoring System

ECG Stress Testing System

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System

ECG Resting System segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share US$ 1,908.9 Mn in 2015 and ECG Holter monitoring System is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2024.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented as follows;

Hospitals

Diagnostic centre

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centre

The hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region/country the market is segmented as follows:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of MEA



North America and APAC markets are estimated to account for 34.9 % and 27.2% revenue share in 2015 and are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Key features of this report

Drivers and restraints

Latest product innovations and key developments in the market

Analysis of business strategies of top players

Holter monitoring systems market estimates and forecast

