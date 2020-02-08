Burnisher Market Insights and Analysis for Period 2017 – 2025

“

The Burnisher market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Burnisher market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

As per the latest business intelligence report published by Transparency Market Research, the Burnisher market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Burnisher market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.

All the players running in the global Burnisher market are elaborated thoroughly in the Burnisher market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Burnisher market players.

Market Segmentation

The global burnisher market can be segmented on the basis of applications:

Construction (Floor)

Gems & Jewellery (Gold & Silver Restoration)

Healthcare (Dental Care)

Arts & Entertainment (Calligraphy)

The dental burnishers can be further segmented on the basis of the type of their ends:

Single ended

Double ended

The floor burnishers can be segmented on the basis of their speed:

Single speed

Dual speed

Burnisher Market: Segmentation Overview

The dental burnishers are hand instruments, which are used post dental restoration operation or procedures. In dentistry, burnishers are used to shave off surplus fins and emphasize grooves. Burnishers smooth of the rough margins after a dental restoration process. They also clear scratches made on the amalgam surface during the procedure. The working ends of the dental burnishers are angled, and their ends are rounded and smooth. Structurally the ends are either single ended or double ended. The different types of dental burnishers are ball burnishers, beavertail burnishers, cone burnishers, flat plastic burnishers, rotary burnishers, t-ball burnishers. The different burnishers have specific purposes, according to which they are available in some peculiar sizes and shapes.

The floor burnishers are used to polish, scrub and smoothen any floor including uneven surfaces; they provide a glossy shine to the hard floor surfaces. Floor burnishers are high-speed rotary floor machines, which have a flat rotating head, which gets attached to a round and large burnishing pad. The burnishing pad spins in a circle in one direction and rotates in a range of 1500 to 3000 RPM.

Another kind of burnishers available in the market are agate burnishers. Agate burnishers have different shapes and sizes depending on the gilding project, as are mostly used for water gilding and calligraphy. The most popular type of agate burnishers is dog tooth type. Agate burnishers are used by gilders all over the world, and they last a lifetime if handled with care. Agate is a hard stone and a perfect material for burnishing silver and gold leaf. It can also be used for silver and gold leaf restoration.

Burnisher Market: Regional Outlook

The global burnisher market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The APEJ region holds a significant market share of burnisher market owing to the fast growing construction industry. Furthermore, the demand for gold & silver ornaments, wherein burnishers are useful for restoration of gold & silver leaf, aids in boosting the growth of burnisher market in the region. The market in the North America and Europe is more inclined towards growing demand for dental burnishers because of a large population suffering from dental problems.

Burnisher Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global burnishers market are:

Floor burnisher manufacturers:

Nilfisk Group

Mytee Products, Inc.

Powr-FLite

Oreck Commercial

EDIC

Electrolux

3M

CleanFreak.com

Tornado Group

Bissell BigGreenCommercial

NaceCare Solutions

Kenroy Home

Tennant Company

Dental burnisher manufacturers:

Deppeler SA

American Eagle Instruments, INC.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

A.Titan Instruments

American Eagle Instruments Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

