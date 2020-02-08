Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2017 – 2025

“

“”

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics market.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics market as per product, application, and region.

market segmentation, dynamics, regional analysis, and competition. It provides useful guidelines for players to take informed decisions when operating in the global carbon fiber reinforced plastics market.

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The high cost factor is foretold to restrict the use of carbon fiber reinforced plastics. However, the need to fulfill corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards which concentrate on the reduction in vehicular emission and achievement of the required fuel economy could improve the demand in the global carbon fiber reinforced plastics market. Such standards have compelled auto manufacturers and OEMs to build body panels of premium cars using carbon fiber reinforced plastics. The use of carbon composite materials in place of metals can help reduce a vehicle’s weight by 100-150 kg.

Besides automotive, the aerospace industry is prognosticated to propel the growth of the global carbon fiber reinforced plastics market. The adoption of lighter materials for the manufacture of aircrafts to increase fuel economy could set the tone for valuable growth of the global carbon fiber reinforced plastics market. Aerospace is considered to be one of the largest consumers of carbon fiber reinforced plastics. The early penetration of the global carbon fiber reinforced plastics market in the sports goods industry could also bode well. Carbon fiber reinforced plastics are used in the manufacture of tennis rackets, golf shafts, and finishing rods.

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market: Regional Analysis

North America is predicted to emerge as a leading region for the carbon fiber reinforced plastics market. Automotive manufacturing witnessing a move toward the use of modern lightweight materials and heavy presence of large defense and aircraft manufacturing companies in the region could catapult the North America carbon fiber reinforced plastics market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is envisaged to bank on infrastructure development, aggressive rate of industrialization and urbanization, deeper oil and gas exploration, and development of the wind power market to achieve growth in the carbon fiber reinforced plastics market.

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market: Companies Mentioned

The global carbon fiber reinforced plastics market includes some of the prominent names of the industry such as Hexcel Corp., Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Group, Inc., Cytec Industries, Inc., and Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period.

