Carrageenan Gum Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2014-2023

Assessment of the Global Carrageenan Gum Market

The recent study on the Carrageenan Gum market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Carrageenan Gum market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Carrageenan Gum market.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Carrageenan Gum market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Carrageenan Gum market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Carrageenan Gum market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Carrageenan Gum market across different geographies

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Carrageenan Gum across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report

Increasing demand for processed meat products globally is fuelling demand for carrageenan gum in the meat processing industry. Moreover, various manufacturers are offering customers pre-packed sliced meat products that require more control of syneresis. In order to control syneresis, carrageenan gum is added to meat products to impart hard texture and enhance the shelf life of the products. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the food and beverages segment of the global carrageenan gum market during the period of forecast.

By revenue, the food and beverages segment is projected to dominate the North America carrageenan gum market

Increasing usage of carrageenan gum for application in dairy and confectionery products is expected to drive revenue growth of the food and beverages segment globally over the forecast period. The food and beverages industry in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to witness favourable growth due to regular introduction of new and innovative products coupled with increasing per capita income levels in the respective regions. The carrageenan gum market in Europe is expected to remain dominant in terms of both value and volume share over the forecast period. The Europe carrageenan gum market is anticipated to hold a revenue share of more than 35% in the global carrageenan gum market by 2024, closely followed by the APAC carrageenan gum market with a revenue share of more than 20%. High demand for carrageenan gum for application in meat processing is anticipated to support the growth of the food and beverages segment over the forecast period in Europe. Increasing consumption of processed foods in Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand for carrageenan gum over the forecast period; while in MEA, a growing preference for carrageenan gum as a stabiliser and emulsifier in processed food products is expected to drive growth of the food and beverages segment over the forecast period.

