Diabetes Drugs Market and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Report

segmented as given below:
segmented as given below:
Diabetes Drugs Market, by Therapy
- Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist
- Dipeptidyl-peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors
- Sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors
- Insulin
- Others
Diabetes Drugs Market, by Disease Type
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Gestational Diabetes
- Impaired Glucose Tolerance and Impaired Fasting Glycaemia
Diabetes Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Diabetes Drugs Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
