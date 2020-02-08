Edible Beans Market: Global Forecast over 2017 – 2025

About global Edible Beans market

The latest global Edible Beans market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Edible Beans industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Edible Beans market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation:

Edible beans market is segmented on the basis of source, type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of source the edible beans market is segmented into organic beans and conventional beans. On the basis of type the edible beans market is segmented into kidney beans, navy beans, black bean, pinto beans and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, specialty stores, grocery stores, and convenience store. Grocery store and convenience store is expected to hold relatively higher revenue share in the edible beans market, which is followed by the supermarket/hypermarket.

Market Regional Outlook:

A regional segment for the market of edible beans is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and MEA. Among these segment, Asia Pacific is expected to have the major market share globally. Moreover, North America has also emerged as a prominent market for edible beans, as the popularity of organic beans is increasing to a significant level in this region.

Market Drivers:

Edible bean market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. This rapid growth of edible bean market can be attributed to the growing health consciousness among consumers. According to a study, it has been analyzed that forty-five percent of Americans seek out for organic foods which is the main reason consumers in North America are preferring for organic edible beans over conventional beans. Edible beans are not only a rich source of flavonoid but it also exhibits some special properties such as anti-cholesterol properties, anti-inflammatory property, anti-oxidant property, and anti-cancerous properties. All these versatile properties of edible beans are expected to fuel the growth of the edible beans market. The rising demand for products that have high protein content and high protein fiber is increasing dramatically in countries such as U.K and US. This is the key reason because of which pinto beans are mostly consumed in the U.S. as it is a rich source of protein. Moreover, edible beans are also known to balance the blood sugar level of the body and also provides nutrients such as copper, folate, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorous, potassium and zinc, which becomes a key factor which is bolstering the growth of the edible beans market. Lastly, with increasing innovation in packaging technology and rapid shift towards consumption of packaged foods in developed countries such as the U.S., Germany and the U.K., coupled with rising consumer preference towards healthy foods is also driving the growth of the global edible beans market.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in edible beans market includes Faribault Foods, Bush Brothers & Company, Eden Foods, Inc, Wild Oats Marketing, LLC., The Kroger Co., Green Valley Foods, LLC., Suma Wholefoods, Phalada Pure&Sure, Trader Joe's, Ceres Organics, Bunalun USA and Global Organics, Ltd. among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Edible Beans market report answers some of the important questions, including:

What value is the Edible Beans market estimated to register in 2019? What are the challenges and opportunities the Edible Beans market hold for the stakeholders? How is the global Edible Beans market distributed among the vendors? What tactics are the Edible Beans market vendors executing to stay ahead of their rivals? Why is the growth of the global Edible Beans market slowing down over the forecast period?

The report provides the following data:

Supply-side as well as demand-side trends of the Edible Beans market across various regions.

Market revenue, and production capacity of the Edible Beans market during the historic year as well as forecast year.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Edible Beans market.

The pros and cons of Edible Beans on environment and human health.

Adoption pattern of Edible Beans among various end use industries.

