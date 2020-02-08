Impact of Existing and Emerging Waterproofing Admixture Market Trends 2019-2034

The global Waterproofing Admixture market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Waterproofing Admixture market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Waterproofing Admixture market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Waterproofing Admixture market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Waterproofing Admixture market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

SIKA

W.R. Grace

Wacker Chemie

DOW Corning

RPM International

Pidilite

Evonik

Fosroc International

Mapei

Xypex Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Crystalline

Pore Blocking

Others

Segment by Application

Building and Construction

Public Infrastructure

Commercial Space

Each market player encompassed in the Waterproofing Admixture market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Waterproofing Admixture market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

