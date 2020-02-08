Pasta & Couscous Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2029

The global Pasta & Couscous market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Pasta & Couscous market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Pasta & Couscous market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Pasta & Couscous market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Pasta & Couscous market report on the basis of market players

market taxonomy in this section where we segment the global pasta and couscous market on the basis of product, raw material, form, distribution channel type and region. In the next section, we do a deep dive into the key market dynamics and present our independent analysis of the various factors, challenges, and market trends that we feel will define the market in the next few years. The following sections quantify our analysis of the global pasta and couscous market by presenting data on the market size along with key performance metrics. In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are pasta and couscous suppliers and customers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global pasta and couscous market.

Market SegmentationÃÂ

By Product Type

Pasta Ravioli Macaroni Angel Hair Spaghetti Farfalle Fusilli Penne Others

Couscous Traditional Whole GrainÃÂ



By Region North America Europe APAC Latin America Middle East and Africa ÃÂ



By Raw Material 100% Durum wheat semolina 100% Wheat Mix (Durum wheat semolina & Wheat) 100% Barley 100% Rice 100% Maize Multigrain OthersÃÂ



By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Stores Unorganized Small Stores Online Channels OthersÃÂ



By Form Dried Fresh/Chilled Others



Research Methodology

Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each segment, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers for segment type market numbers. Macroeconomic indicators such as food industry outlook, food and health supplement spending, and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. The report not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the global pasta and couscous market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. All values for market size are in US$ (US Dollar). Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity analysis is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global pasta and couscous market.

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

