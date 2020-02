Pod Vapes Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers 2018 to 2027

Segmentation- Pod Vapes Market

Demand Remains Robust Among Teenagers

Pod vapes have gained widespread popularity among high school and college students. According to a recent report by the National Institutes of Health, the number of 12th graders using pod vapes increased by more than 37% in 2018. Aggressive marketing through social media platforms and the introduction of various flavors including orange, mint, coffee, Bavarian cream, and cotton candy, have been driving the popularity of pod vapes in the recent past. On the other hand, consumers looking to quit smoking are switching to pod vapes for their nicotine intake. According to recent studies, pod vapes are relatively less harmful than normal cigarettes and have a lower concentration of toxic chemicals that can lead to the development of cancer and other health conditions. Pod vapes combined with other therapies are being marketed as an effective solution to help people quit smoking.

Nicotine Salts to Augur Well for Pod Vapes Sales

Nicotine salts are gradually gaining traction in the pod vapes market with manufacturers preferring the use of these salts over e-liquids. Increasing the concentration of nicotine in normal vape juices are associated with throat infections and diseases. Nicotine salts have emerged as a comparably safer alternative for providing higher levels of nicotine concentration while easing the sensation on the throat. Additionally, combining nicotine salts with benzoic acid is allowing manufacturers to reduce the size of pod vapes comprehensively, as these facilitate reducing pH levels and the temperature required for its vaporization. The combination also allows for the efficient absorption of nicotine in blood inducing a sensation equivalent to smoking a cigarette. Manufacturers are leveraging the benefits associated with nicotine salts to launch affordable pod vapes, marketing them as a healthy alternative for smokers.

Pod Vapes Sales Surge as Legalization of Marijuana and CBD Gains Momentum

Pod vapes sales are expected to significantly benefit from marijuana and CBD legalization that has been gaining increased palpability. Numerous researches have suggested that marijuana and CBD hold potential in relieving pain, reducing depression and anxiety, alleviating symptoms related to cancer, managing & treating neurological diseases, and improving cardiovascular health. Growing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with CBD and marijuana is causing an increase in the demand for legalization of these substances around the world. While Canada became the second country in history to legalize recreational use of cannabis, a growing number of states in the USA are decriminalizing the use of medical marijuana. Further, the United States Government legalized the production of CBD from hemp farming in 2018. This is likely to pave gateways to lucrative opportunities for pod vapes manufacturers, who are already marketing products such as CBD oil, e-juices and THC vape juices in the US and Canada.

Sales Confined by Concerns Surrounding Nicotine Addiction

Multiple health conditions have been linked with pod vapes, such as respiratory diseases, increased risk of cancer, and frequent manifestation of asthma attacks. Moreover, recent studies allude increasing susceptibility of addiction to other drugs trailing nicotine addiction, which has raised concerns regarding health impacts of pod vapes. Regulatory authorities worldwide are imposing stringent regulations on pod vapes. The American Food and Drug Administration recently considered banning pod vapes and other e-cigarettes to curb their use among teenagers.

Definition

Pod vapes are portable vaping systems consisting of cartridges or pods instead of the traditional atomizer or tank which contains e-liquid or vape juices rich in nicotine. The vape juices vaporize on heating and produce a sensation of smoking because of which pod vapes are popular among smokers.

About the Report

The report on pod vapes market provides valuable and in-depth insights into the pod vapes market. Further, the report on pod vapes market highlights the key factors that impact the performance of the pod vapes market. Additionally, all the macro and microeconomic factors influencing the performance of the pod vapes market have also been propounded in the report.

A list of all the key market drivers bolstering the pod vapes market growth has been presented in the report. Additionally, a region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the pod vapes market has been provided. The report also offers a competitive landscape assessment of the pod vapes market.

Market Structure

The report divides the pod vapes market on the basis of product type, nicotine concentration, pod capacity, battery capacity, and flavor type.

On the basis of nicotine concentration, the pod vapes market can be segmented into up to 25mg, 25mg to 50mg and above 50mg.

Based on the product type, the pod vapes market can be segmented into open pod systems and closed pod systems.

On the basis of pod capacity, the pod vapes market can be segmented into up to 1ml, 1ml to 2ml, and above 2ml.

Based on the battery capacity, the pod vapes market can be segmented into up to 200mAh, 200mAh to 300mAh, and above 300 mAh.

On the basis of flavor type, the pod vapes market can be segmented into mint, mango, grape, cherry, blueberry, tobacco, Virginia, donut, and others.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from the aforementioned insights, the report on pod vapes market answers the following crucial questions:

What product type will account for the bulk of the pod vapes market share in 2019?

Pod vapes with what battery capacity will be the most in demand in 2019?

What was the nicotine concentration of the pod vapes sold most in 2018?

What flavor will be in demand in the pod vapes market in 2019?

What are the challenges that can restrain the pod vapes market growth?

Research Methodology

An exhaustive and robust research methodology was employed during the compilation of the report on pod vapes market. The information about the pod vapes market presented in the report was obtained through a two-step research process consisting of primary and secondary researches.

Interviewing experts from the pod vapes market formed the basis of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying press releases, pod vapes market trade journals, paid sources, and other related publications. Results from both the steps were cross-referenced to form an authentic forecast of the pod vapes market.

Research Methodology

