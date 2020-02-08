Target Drone Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026

The global Target Drone market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Target Drone market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Target Drone market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Target Drone market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Target Drone market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The report highlights well-established players such as The Boeing Company, QinetiQ Target Systems, Airbus S.A.S., and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. among others. These players innovate novel target drones. For instance, The Boeing Company focuses on producing more target drones to help various defense forces in strengthening security and combat training. In 2017, the company announced that by April 2021, it will provide the U.S. Air Force with 18 more QF-16 target drones under a US$ 24.7 Mn contract.
Global Target Drone Market Segments
Global Target Drone Market, by Platform
- Ground Target
- Aerial Target
- Underwater Target
- Sea Surface Target
Global Target Drone Market, by Engine Type
- Internal Combustion Engine
- Jet Engine
- Others
Global Target Drone Market, by Application
- Combat Training
- Target & Decoy
- Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance
Global Target Drone Market, by End-user
- Commercial
- Defense
- Air
- Navy
- Land
- Homeland Security
Global Target Drone Market, by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America
Each market player encompassed in the Target Drone market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Target Drone market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
