Aeroponics Market : Analysis and In-depth Study on Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2024

Report Highlights

The global market for aeroponics should grow from $696.9 million in 2019 to $2.2 billion by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report Scope:

The report covers the technological and economic trends that are affecting the global aeroponics market. It also explains the major current trends within the global aeroponics market and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The aeroponics market is further segmented and forecasted for major regions of the world. The report also includes a discussion of components and applications in the global aeroponics market. The report concludes with profiles of the major players operating in the global aeroponics market. The aeroponics market is segmented into three categories –

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12634

By Component:

– Irrigation components.

– Lighting.

– Sensors.

– Climate control.

– Others.

By Application:

– Commercial.

– Residential.

By Region:

– North America.

– Europe.

– Asia-Pacific.

– Rest of the World (RoW).

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2024

The estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 21 data tables and 34 additional tables

– An overview of the global aeroponics market and detailed profiles of the top aeroponics companies

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Characterization and quantification of global aeroponics market, by type, application, and by region

– Coverage of segmental and regional performance, technology advancements, and awards & recognitions of these top ten companies

– Identification of technologies these companies are using that play a key role in industry’s growth

– Company profiles of the leading players within the industry, including AEssenseGrows, General Hydroponics, Neofarms, Ponics Technologies and Swastik Agri Solution Co.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12634

Summary

The major highlights of the report include –

– The global aeroponics market was valued at REDACTED million in 2018 and is expected to reach REDACTED billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.

– Lighting is the most important component of aeroponics among all the components, and it accounts for the maximum share in the global aeroponics market, followed by the irrigation component segment.

– In terms of application, the commercial segment accounts for the maximum share in the global aeroponics market, followed by the residential segment.

– Asia-Pacific accounts for the maximum share in the global aeroponics market, followed by North America.

– The global aeroponics market is fragmented in nature where no one company has enough influence to move the aeroponics industry in a particular direction. It consists of several smallto medium-sized companies that compete with each other and large enterprises.

– AeroFarms, AEssenseGrows, AgriHouse, Altius Farms, CombaGroup SA, GeneralHydroponics, Hanging Hydroponics, HydroGarden, LetUsGrow, Neofarms, Ponics Technologies, Saveer Biotech Ltd. and Swastik Agri Solution Co are the major manufacturers in the aeroponics market with leading market shares.

– Expansions is the most preferred strategy in the global aeroponics market, and they accounted for 42% of the total number of strategies implemented from 2013 to 2019, followed by the investment strategy, which accounted for 33% of the total number of strategies during the same time frame.

– AeroFarms, Plenty Unlimited Inc., Bowery Farming Inc., AEssenseGrows and Freight Farms are the major companies in terms of the funding received from investors.