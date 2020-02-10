Top Stories

Electric Vehicles And Fuel Cell Vehicles Market – Survey on Future Scope by 2022

February 10, 2020
2 Min Read
Report Includes
  • Descriptive study of the global markets for electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs)
  • Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
  • Data corresponding to market value and unit shipments of commercially viable EVs, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and pure battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs)
  • Summary of details pertaining to power sources that make these vehicles possible, including lead-acid, nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion batteries, and proton-exchange membrane fuel cells
  • Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
  • A relevant patent analysis
    Table of Contents
    Chapter 1 Introduction
    Study Goals and Objectives
    Reasons for Doing This Study
    Scope of Report
    Information Sources
    Methodology
    Geographic Breakdown
    Analyst’s Credentials
    Related BCC Research Reports

    Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
    Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
    Industry Structure: Overview
    Overview: Types of Power Sources
    Internal Combustion Power Sources
    Battery Power Sources
    Fuel Cell Power Sources
    Exotic Power Sources
    Hybrid Power Sources
    Overview: Vehicle Types
    Industry Structure: Market Trends
    Pollution Abatement
    Electric Utility Efficiency
    Government Involvement
    HEV and EV Battery Safety Issues
    Lithium-ion Battery Stability Issues
    Market Drivers
    Passenger Vehicle Market Drivers
    Low-Velocity Vehicle Market Drivers
    Scooter Market Drivers
    Bus Market Drivers
    Commercial/Industrial Vehicle Market Drivers
    Niche Vehicle Market Drivers
    HEV Market Drivers
    PHEV Market Drivers
    Pure EV Market Drivers
    Basis for Forecast Scenarios
    Pricing Trends
    EV, PHEV and HEV Pricing Model
    Impact of Rideshare Fleet Purchases on Prices
    Industry Structure: Patent Tension
    History of the Nickel Metal Hydride EV Battery Intellectual Property Suite
    University of Texas, Hydro-Quebec, NTT, and Others
    Valence versus Phostech Lithium and Hydro-Quebec
    3M, Sony, Lenovo, and Panasonic
    An Exception: Tesla’s EV Battery Portfolio Goes Open Source
    Fuel Cell Patent Disputes and Issues

