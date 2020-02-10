Electric Vehicles And Fuel Cell Vehicles Market – Survey on Future Scope by 2022

Report Includes
- Descriptive study of the global markets for electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs)
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Data corresponding to market value and unit shipments of commercially viable EVs, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and pure battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs)
- Summary of details pertaining to power sources that make these vehicles possible, including lead-acid, nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion batteries, and proton-exchange membrane fuel cells
- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- A relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major stakeholders within the marketRequest for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12229
Table of ContentsChapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12229Chapter 2 Summary and HighlightsChapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Industry Structure: Overview
Overview: Types of Power Sources
Internal Combustion Power Sources
Battery Power Sources
Fuel Cell Power Sources
Exotic Power Sources
Hybrid Power Sources
Overview: Vehicle Types
Industry Structure: Market Trends
Pollution Abatement
Electric Utility Efficiency
Government Involvement
HEV and EV Battery Safety Issues
Lithium-ion Battery Stability Issues
Market Drivers
Passenger Vehicle Market Drivers
Low-Velocity Vehicle Market Drivers
Scooter Market Drivers
Bus Market Drivers
Commercial/Industrial Vehicle Market Drivers
Niche Vehicle Market Drivers
HEV Market Drivers
PHEV Market Drivers
Pure EV Market Drivers
Basis for Forecast Scenarios
Pricing Trends
EV, PHEV and HEV Pricing Model
Impact of Rideshare Fleet Purchases on Prices
Industry Structure: Patent Tension
History of the Nickel Metal Hydride EV Battery Intellectual Property Suite
University of Texas, Hydro-Quebec, NTT, and Others
Valence versus Phostech Lithium and Hydro-Quebec
3M, Sony, Lenovo, and Panasonic
An Exception: Tesla’s EV Battery Portfolio Goes Open Source
Fuel Cell Patent Disputes and Issues
Make an enquiry before buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12229/Single