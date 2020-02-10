Seed Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Seed Market

By Crop Type(Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Other seeds), By Seed Treatment(Non-Treated, Treated), By Traits (Insecticide-Resistant, Herbicide-Tolerant,Other Stacked Traits), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World), By Type (Genetically Modified Seeds, Conventional Seeds).

Market Overview:

The Global Seed Market was valued at USD 31.10 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 151.19 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.01% from 2017 to 2025.

Seed Market is a virtual marketplace of different seed vendors who aim to maintain seed stock of different pollinated varieties. They allow customers to buy seeds from different vendors by paying a single shipping fee. Some seeds are gaining high importance from farmers as they have high productivity and produce better yield. Manufacturers are focusing to develop innovative seed technologies to lower the production costs and produce better quality yields in the market for the consumers.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Necessary to increase production of food.

1.2 Acceptance of GM crops.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing the maturity level in developed markets.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Seed Market is segmented on thebasis of Crop type, seed treatment, Traits, Type and Region.

1. By Crop Type:

1.1 Cereals and Grains:

1.1.1 Sorghum

1.1.2 Corn

1.1.3 Rice

1.1.4 Wheat

1.2 Oilseeds

1.2.1 Cotton

1.2.2 Soybean

1.2.3 Sunflower

1.2.4 Canola/Rapeseed

1.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.1 Carrot

1.3.2 Onion

1.3.3 Lettuce

1.3.4 Pepper

1.3.5 Brassica

1.3.6 Melons

1.3.7 Tomatoes

1.4 Other Seeds

1.4.1 Clovers and Other Forage

1.4.2 Alfalfa

1.4.3 Flower Seed

1.4.4 Turf Grasses

2. By Seed treatment:

2.1 Non-Treated

2.2 Treated

3. By Traits:

3.1 Insecticide-Resistant

3.2 Herbicide-Tolerant

3.3 Other Stacked Traits

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

5. By Type:

5.1 Genetically Modified Seeds

5.2 Conventional Seeds

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. KWA SAAT SE

2. Land O’lakes, Inc.

3. Rallis Limited India

4. Sakata Seed Corporation

5. GroupeLimagrain

6. Syngenta AG

7. Monsanto Company

8. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

9. The DOW Chemical Company

10. Bayer Cropscience AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Seed Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

