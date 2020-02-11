China, India, Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2019-2026

Automotive OEM telematics are preinstalled solutions installed in automobiles, which comprise telematics equipment, connectivity, and services. The services are provided either free of cost or on a subscription basis.

Automotive manufacturers need to adhere to the safety standards defined by the governments of respective regions. The eCall system is one of the standard devices used in European vehicles for automatically dialing a helpline number and send location details in case of emergencies. The European car manufacturing industry has been closely working with connectivity device manufacturers and telecom service providers to offer connectivity solutions, which are as per the industry standards.

China, India, Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market is dynamic in nature and is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. China, India, Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market encompasses vehicle type and application segment of the China, India, Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market. The development of new and diversified technologies creates opportunities within the automotive industry. China, India, Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is from 2018 to 2025.

China, India, Southeast Asia Automotive OEM telematics market is segmented based on application, and vehicle type. Depending on vehicle type, the market is fragmented into

passenger cars, HCV, LCV, MCV, and two wheeler. By application, it is classified into solutions and services. Asia-Pacific region wise, it is analyzed across China, India, and Southeast Asia.

The key players analyzed in this report include AT&T Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW), Ford Motor Company (Ford), HARMAN International, MiX Telematics, Telefónica S.A., TomTom International BV., Trimble Inc., Verizon, Vodafone Group, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of China, India, Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Car

o LCV

o HCV

o MCV

o Two-wheeler

By Application

o Solutions

o Services

By Region

o China

o India

o Southeast Asia

