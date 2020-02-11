Near Infrared Imaging Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2019-2026

The near infrared imaging market accounted for $271 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $375 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Near infrared (NIR) is a sub-division of the infrared band of the electromagnetic spectrum having wavelength ranging from 0.7 to 1.4 microns, which is very close to human vision. NIR imaging technique involves the use of near infrared light to obtain images of tissues. These systems rely on fluorescent dye, which is administered to obtain fluorophore emission.

These emissions are captured by an imaging system and camera. This further produces real time images of the tissues. It is advantageous over other techniques since it provides better resolution and is less harmless to patients. NIR Imaging can be helpful in diagnosing breast cancer, depression, Alzheimer’s disease, and schizophrenia. Near infrared imaging is used as a replacement for far infrared and thermal vision.

It is advantageous over thermal vision since thermal vision can only absorb heat and does not product clear images.

Rise in number of surgical procedures worldwide for cancer surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, and cardiovascular surgery, plastic/reconstructive surgeries coupled with surge in prevalence of target diseases such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer; increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and neurological disorders, are responsible for driving the growth of near infrared imaging market. In addition, surge in adoption of NIR imaging across the globe, rise in geriatric population and health awareness in the emerging economies are the prime growth factor for the growth of global near infrared imaging market. However, high availability of other alternative imaging techniques and high price of infrared detectors may restrict the global near infrared imaging market.

The near infrared imaging market is segmented based on product, application, indication, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product, the market is divided into near infrared fluorescence imaging systems and near infrared fluorescence & bioluminescence imaging systems. Based on application, the near infrared imaging market is classified into pre-clinical imaging, medical imaging and clinical imaging. Based on indication, the near infrared imaging market is segmented into cancer surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, plastic/reconstructive surgeries, and others. Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals and clinics, research laboratories and others. Based on region, the near infrared imaging market size is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

• By Product

o Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems

o Near Infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems

• By Application

o Pre-clinical Imaging

o Medical Imaging (Diagnostic and Surgeries)

o Clinical Imaging

• By Indication

o Cancer Surgeries

o Cardiovascular Surgeries

o Gastrointestinal Surgeries

o Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

o Others

• By End User

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Research Laboratories

o Others

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ UK

§ Italy

§ Spain

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ Japan

§ China

§ India

§ Australia

§ South Korea

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ Saudi Arabia

§ South Africa

§ Rest of LAMEA

List of key players profiled in the report:

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

• Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

• Li-Cor, Inc.

• Medtronic plc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Quest Innovations B.V. (Quest Medical Imaging B.V.)

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Stryker Corporation

LIST of OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

• Fluoptics

• Mizuho

• Olympus

• Hitachi, Ltd.

