Air Bearings Market Set to Surpass US$XX Million by the end of 2019 – 2027

Taxonomy

This research study on the global chip resistor market provides detailed analysis based on type and application segments of the market. Based on type, the market has been divided into thick-film resistor, thin-film resistor, current-sensing resistor, and others. Based on application, the market has been classified into consumer electronics, industrial, automotive & transportation, medical, telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and others. The thin-film resistor segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of thin-film resistors in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, wearable devices, and control and measurement systems. The industrial segment held a major market share, in terms of revenue, in 2018, owing to widespread use of chip resistors in industrial automation systems.

Global Chip Resistor Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and Factiva.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews conducted for each market segment across geographies. TMR conducts primary interviews on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competition landscape, and market outlook. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Chip Resistor Market: Competition Dynamics

The report covers major players operating in the global chip resistor market including Rohm Semiconductors, Yageo Corporation, AVX Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Susumu Co. Ltd., Bourns Inc., and CTS Corporation. These established players are engaged in the development of innovative chip resistors and their introduction in the market. For instance, in November 2018, Yageo Corporation announced the launch of a new high–power, anti-surge chip resistor called SR High-power Series. This chip resistor is regarded a suitable solution for use in applications, such as telecommunications, chargers, servers, power supplies, and car electronics, wherein high-surge and high-power components are required. This move would help the company better position itself in the global chip resistor market.

The global chip resistor market has been segmented as follows:

Global Chip Resistor Market, by Type

Thick-film Resistor

Thin-film Resistor

Current-sensing Resistor

Others

Global Chip Resistor Market, by Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Medical

Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Chip Resistor Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



