Automated Microbial Identification Systems Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2037

The following manufacturers are covered:
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.)
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.)
SGS S.A. (Switzerland)
WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China)
Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)
North American Science Associates, Inc. (NAMSA) (U.S.)
Nelson Laboratories (U.S.)
Pacific Biolabs (U.S.)
ATS Labs, Inc. (U.S.)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Aerobic Count
Anaerobic Count
Fungi/Mold Count
Spores Count
Segment by Application
Raw Material Testing
Medical Devices Testing
In-process Testing
Sterilization Validation Testing
Equipment Cleaning Validation
