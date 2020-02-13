Favorable Government and Regulatory Policies to Aid the Growth of the Guava Puree Market 2017-2025

The analysis and research team at TMR enables customization of report for any market study. Our experienced research analysts will understand your exact business requirement and provide the most pertinent report for competitive gains.

Segmentation

Based on product type, the global dental restorative market is divided into Restorative Equipment, Restorative Material, prosthetics, and implants. Restorative Equipment segment is further divided into CAD/CAM & Dental Delivery Systems, Rotary Instruments, Light Curing Equipment, Casting Devices, Mixing Devices, Dental Drills, Dental Furnace, and Articulating Equipment, while Restorative Material segment is further divided into Direct Restorative Dental Material, Indirect Restorative Dental Material, Biomaterials, Bonding Materials, and Dental Impression Materials. Restorative material accounted for highest market share in 2016, wherein direct restorative dental Material sub-segment dominated the market. Innovative products launches, and increasing number of dental implantation procedures across the globe are the major factors for the dominance of restorative material segment. However, prosthetics segment is projected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Various end-users in the global dental restorative market are Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Institutes & Research Centers, and Others. Hospitals captured highest market share in terms of revenue in 2016, which is attributable to the lower cost of dental procedures in hospitals as compared to private clinics, and availability of multiple specialty dentists at one place. Dental clinics are estimated to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of pediatric dentistry.

Global Dental Restorative Market: Regional and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global dental restorative has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The report also profiles major players in the global dental restorative based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, BISCO, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, SDI Limited, SHOFU Dental, 3M, COLTENE Holding AG, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Zimmer Biomet, and Septodont Holding

The Global Dental Restorative Market has been segmented as given below:

Global Dental Restorative Market, by Product Type,

Restorative Equipment CAD/CAM & Dental Delivery Systems Rotary Instruments Light Curing Equipment Casting Devices Mixing Devices Dental Drills Dental Furnace Articulating Equipment

Restorative Material Direct Restorative Dental Material Indirect Restorative Dental Material Biomaterials Bonding Materials Dental Impression Materials

Prosthetics

Implants

Global Dental Restorative Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Institutes & Research Centers

Others

Global Dental Restorative Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



