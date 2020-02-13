PACS and RIS Market Set To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2016 – 2024

Transparency Market Research recently published a market analysis on the global keyword market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the keyword market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The market growth is primarily driven by numerous factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global needle free drug delivery devices market.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into jet injectors and competing needle-free technologies. The competing needle-free technologies segment has been further divided into novel needle technology, inhaler technology, and transdermal patch technology. Novel needle technology includes micro-needle and pen needle. The market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technologies by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.

Based on application, the needle free drug delivery devices market has been segmented into five major categories: vaccine delivery, pain management, insulin delivery, pediatric injections, and others. Other applications of needle free drug delivery devices include angina, hypertension, and other medical conditions. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.

Geographically, the global needle free drug delivery devices market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global needle free drug delivery devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Zogenix, Inc., 3M Health Care, Antares Pharma, Inc., Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Ltd., Injex Pharma AG, and Pharmajet, Inc.

The global needle free drug delivery devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue, by Technology, (US$ Mn), 2013–2023 Jet Injectors Competing Needle-free Technologies Novel Needle Technology Inhaler Technology Transdermal Patch Technology

Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue, by Application, (US$ Mn), 2013–2023 Vaccine Delivery Pain Management Insulin Delivery Pediatric Injections Other Applications

Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue, By Geography, (US$ Mn), 2013–2023 Overview North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



